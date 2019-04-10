Pet of the week: Duke

Say hello to Duke! He's a 2-year-old Blue Heeler/Collie mix from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

He's neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations as well as partially housebroken.

Duke is athletic, fun and as industrious as they come. According to shelter staff, He needs a family or someone with a big yard, big activities and a big life in general.

He likes to go swimming, running, playing fetch or on car rides. Duke gets along with other dogs, cats, and children.

In other words, Duke is the life of the party! If you want more information or to adopt him, you can visit the shelter's website here.