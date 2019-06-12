Pet of the week: Charlie Girl

Say hello to Charlie Girl! She's a 9-year-old Lab from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Charlie Girl is a 9-year-old Lab from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming. (Dog and Cat Shelter)

She's a voluptuous middle-aged lady looking for a quiet home with no dogs or cats so she can give all her love and attention to her family. Charlie's version of taking care of you includes tons of affection, lots of encouragement and a happy attitude.

Charlie Girl is a great traveling companion. She may seem excited when you visit her at the shelter, but away from it, she's a happy, mellow girl with a desire to please. She loves long walks and naps!

She is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you want more information on Charlie Girl, visit the Dog and Cat Shelter's website here.