Pet of the week: Buck

Say hello to Buck! He's a 2 to 3-year-old professional mutt from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Buck is a professional mutt looking for his forever home. (Dog and Cat Shelter)

Known as the "King of Fuzzy" to shelter staff, Buck is an absolute hoot to be around!

His mother and father are unknown but presumably fuzzy and very friendly. Buck can't help himself and needs lots of love and attention.

He's neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and house-trained. He would do well in a home with other dogs and children.

If you want a fuzzy friend in your life, visit the shelter's website here for more information.