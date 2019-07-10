Pet of the week: Boog

Get ready to boogie all night long and then play all day, with you guessed it, Boog!

He's around 1-years-old from the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming. He's a Rottweiler mix as far as shelter staff can guess.

He's a blank slate ready for your direction! He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Boog will do the best with owners who have previous dog experience and have a plan for training. A little obedience and a lot of activity can get you a first-rate companion!

For more information on Boog, you can the shelter's website here.