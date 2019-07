Say hello to Bella from the Battle Mountain Humane Society!

She's a St. Bernard/Lab mix and almost 2-years-old! Her birthday is on November 9.

She's a great dog who loves to play with her toys. Bella gets along great with other dogs and children.

She's house and crate-trained as well as knows some basic commands.

If you want to add Bella to your home, please call the Battle Mountain Humane Society at 605-745-7283 to set up an appointment!