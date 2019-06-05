Pet of the week: Ash

Say hello to Ash! She's 8 years old and spayed from the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish.

She's very pretty and soft! Ash is extremely mellow and causes no issues, according to shelter staff.

Ash gets along with other cats and is very sweet to people. She's quiet and will calmly come up to you for some loving.

If you're interested in adopting her, you can visit the shelter's website here or call them at 605-642-1576.