Personal trainer uses weekend class to raise money for charity

Dante Dudley, the owner of It's A Lifestyle Fitness is holding a Saturday class every weekend for the summer that all proceeds go to a charity. This week- cystic fibrosis.

Someone close to Dudley is suffering with the disease and he wanted to give back anyway he could. The penalty box class consists of agility, core and keeping peoples heart rate up. each class is $10, although Dudley has only been in business for a year, he wants to give back to his community.

"It's just something throughout my life I've always wanted to do. When you get into a position that you can it just helps out the community and makes me feel good personally," says Dante Dudley the owner of It's A Lifestyle Fitness.

There are still 8 slots available tomorrow- If you would like to get involved with the penalty box class. You can reach out to Dudley on Instagram or Facebook here-

https://www.pictame.com/user/itsalifestylefitness12/6273341701

https://www.facebook.com/ItsalifestyleFitness/