People wait in a line of cars to see cute cubs

Saturday was the last day to get up close and see the bear cubs at Bear Country U.S.A. for Cub Fest.

Everyone who was there had to wait for at least a few hours. Some of them waited because they arrived hours in advance while others waited in a line of cars that was miles long. One family at the front of the line arrived at 7:30 Saturday morning. It was worth the wait though for the chance to get up close and personal with some of the bear cubs.

"It's just about spending family time and seeing the baby bears. It's like a family tradition. They came yesterday and the line was pretty long yesterday so she was pretty bummed they couldn't come yesterday, but we got up earlier to come today," says Heather Thompson who frequently visits Bear Country.

You have to wait until Cub Fest next year to get that close to the cubs again, but you can still see them once Bear Country opens at the end of April.