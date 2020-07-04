People of all ages came together to celebrate at the Piedmont Parade

With about 800 parade participants, people lined the streets in Piedmont to take part in the July fourth celebration.

"I like coming here to spend time with like a bunch of friends and family that come around in this town. And I like seeing the different cars," says a community member, Isabel Grinager.

For the past 35 years, hundreds of people of all ages have watched the parade, and on Saturday, more people were able to get an up-close look at different floats, trucks, and horses making their way down the street.

"It's a very small hometown parade. You don't find too many of those anymore. So very community-driven. They look forward to this every year," says the chairman for the parade committee, Kevin Morello.

When it comes to why the Piedmont parade is so unique, many people had the same answer. And that is, it's a tradition."

"Just the atmosphere I mean it's a really community atmosphere, and we just have a lot of fun doing it," says a community member Juley Collings.

"We've been coming to the parade for about the last six to seven years. It's a tradition for our family. We even moved away from Piedmont, and we still come back just for the parade," says a community member Shelli Grinager.