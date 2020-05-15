People express their opinion about the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The Sturgis city council won't make a decision for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally until June 15.

But many people already have an opinion on what should be done.

"It should go on. You know you got to take care of yourself. You have to be cautious, but we have to still live. We can't just crawl underneath a rock," says a resident, Mike Petrocco.

But others disagree.

"I think we would be foolish to invite the rally to town. All the other big events around the country are being canceled or postponed. I don't know why we're not quick to do that as well," says another resident, Linda Chaplin.

Chaplin says she understands the ramifications, like a possible increase in property taxes.

"The bottom line is that we know how deadly this virus is," says Chaplin.

Despite the danger, some people think the rally can take place with the right precautions.

"I believe if people are smart and keep their distance, it could go on, but that's pretty hard to believe," says a resident, Martin Deibert.

When it comes to business owners, some don't know how to feel.

"There's not a right answer in this situation. It's people on both sides. It's a very hard decision," says the owner of Black Hills Rally & Gold, Robin Baldwin.

"I think we have to start with the safety of our people. Our employees are what I am most concerned about and the safety of everyone at the rally. I also feel that there will be a lot of financial heartbreak if we don't have some tourism here this summer," says the owner of the Grocery Mart, Ryan Meyer.