People are already planning for next years Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

As the streets start to empty and vendors pack up, anticipation for next year fills the air.

Sunday was the last day of the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Rally goers aren't the only ones who love the rally, the vendors love it just as much like Burcu Baker.

"It's so fun and the people are so nice and people are chill and people are perfectly nice to us," said Baker. "I mean for vendors they are so nice.

Locals Adam and Linda Kuntz are doing their preparation as well.

"Getting stocked up, calling our friends making sure they have a place to stay, you just kinda make it work," said Linda. "We are one big family during the rally. We are all bikers, we take care of each other."

Some of the vendors say there's no doubt they will be back for the milestone rally.

Michael Dain is a vendor at the rally, but that may change.

"I would definitely like to come back next year because its going to be the 80th year," said Dain. "So it's going to be even way more people, bigger, wilder and I wanna come next year as a biker and not as a vendor. So I would like to come back and get a bike this year."

In the end, rally goers all agree the rally is about one thing.

"Live wild and free man, just do it. Just have fun, meet as many people as you can like I met a ton of cool people from all over the nation and I wish I would have met more," said Dain. "But definitely don't get trapped inside all day, go ahead and just ride out to Wyoming, Montana, Spearhead, Blackfish all of it. Just do it all."

Next year is the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and locals say they're expecting even more than this year.

