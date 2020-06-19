Pennington, Jackson counties record COVID-19 deaths

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in South Dakota, two of them in Pennington County and the third in Jackson.

South Dakota now has 81 coronavirus deaths. Jackson County's death was the first there. Pennington now has 11 deaths.

Out of 6,158 confirmed cases, 5,276 people have recovered. The state added 49 new cases in the last day. Active infections drops nine to 801; with 95 people hospitalized.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

