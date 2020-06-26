Pennington County now has 14 COVID-19 deaths

Pennington County reported its 14th death related to COVID019 and four new cases. The county now has 486 confirmed infections.

This is the only death in the last report, released Friday morning. South Dakota’s death toll stands at 88.

New coronavirus cases statewide dropped slightly to 56. The state now has 6,535 COVID-19 cases; with 795 of them active. Hospitalizations dropped a little to 79.

In other West River counties, the new cases are in Oglala Lakota with three; Meade and Tripp with two each; and one each in Todd, Lawrence and Fall River Counties.

Four of the seven counties that have yet to report a confirmed virus are West River: Butte, Harding, Perkins, Jones and Haakon.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

