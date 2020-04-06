Risk of fire danger rises in Pennington County

Pennington County issued a "red flag" warning today meaning those warm temperatures, low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jermone Harvey says that people need to be especially careful when it comes to ignition sources.

He also says this is a good time to review your own safety plans at home… take steps to prevent ignition and to make sure you are managing your vegetation.

"Currently this afternoon and early this evening we are under red flag conditions, we're just encouraging everybody again to be incredibly careful with any type of ignition source," said Harvey.

Harvey also says the fire teams are prepared year-round.

