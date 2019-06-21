Pennington County group needs people affected by criminal justice system

As criminal justice reforms continue to take shape, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seeks more public participation.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office needs community members on a criminal justice reform workgroup. (graphic by MGN. Photo: Pxhere)

The reforms were started with a grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge. Since October 2017, the sheriff’s office initially used funding to cut the county jail population, as well as build better communication with communities.

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for five to seven community members who are “justice system-impacted” to join a Criminal Justice Community engagement workgroup.

According to a sheriff’s office release, “Priority will be given to applicants directly impacted by the criminal justice system, including victims of crime, persons who are formerly-incarcerated, or direct family members of formerly-incarcerated individuals.”

Applications and additional information about the CJCEW can be found at

MacArthur Safety & Justice Challenge on the Pennington County website.

