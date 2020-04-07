RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV)- Commissioner Chair Deb Hadcock says, they have discussed a hiring freeze, and a travel freeze for the departments.
They are also looking at cutting 10 percent of some department's budgets for this year.
After signing a petition letter to urge Governor Kristi Noem to impose a shelter-in-place order, Hadcock has this to say, "We trust that she will come up with the right solutions for us..., um, do I have a comment on the governor? I think right now everybody is stressed, including her, and she's trying to get to the right decisions just like the rest of us that are in leadership."
Pennington County discussed budget cuts
