Pennington County Sheriff's Office sends off care packages

'Tis the gift giving season and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is boxing up some goodies to send off to their co-workers.

Six men from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office are currently deployed and their fellow co-workers are sending them a little Christmas cheer Wednesday.

From all the snacks you can eat, to toiletry products, to even some games, these care packages have the men covered.

As someone whose been deployed twice before, Tony Verchio, said it's difficult to be away from home especially during the holidays.

He said receiving little gifts helps bridge the empty gap and thinks the men deployed will gain a sense of love and joy.

"Even though the military does a pretty good job at taking care of it's deployed service folks, one of the things that is just hard to do is being away from home during the holiday season. It just compounds that feeling of not being around your family, your friends, your loved ones," Verchio, training manager with Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said.

Verchio suggests sending puzzles, magazines and special items that mean something to your loved one this holiday season.

While you can't send chocolate, he said you can send baked treats like cookies.

If you want to send some mail to your loved ones overseas, the USPS wants to remind you that cards, letters and priority mail packages are due December 11. Priority Mail express is due December 18.