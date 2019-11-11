Pennington County Sheriff's Office issued travel advisory

Last night, Pennington County Sheriff's Office issued a travel advisory, which urges drivers to stay off of the road because of the snowy conditions.

The combination of snow, wind, and county plow availability are factored into the decision.

The Sheriff's Office says that travel advisories help to avoid a domino effect.

"The no travel advisory is given by our office to tell folks to stay off of the county roads because of our concerns for you as a citizen, maybe, sliding off the road, getting stuck, causing an issue with the plow not being able to come by because you're stuck in the road," said Tony Harrison, Captain for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Harrison says there are lots of factors that go into determining a travel advisory.

"It's kind of using common sense, it's an art, not a science-- you can't draw a formula," said Harrison. "You have to build into there the factors of human elements of what are you seeing, what is the motoring public doing, and what are the folks out there working, especially the deputies, and that's who we rely on heavily."

The only road that can be truly and fully closed is the interstate, which is not controlled by Pennington County Sheriff's Office, but rather the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Some of the roads are slick and snowy, so make sure to drive slowly, give other drivers a little extra space, and be extra alert.