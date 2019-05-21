Pennington County Sheriff's Office gets funding for a drone

RAPID CITY, S.D, (KOTA TV) - Pennington County Commissioners approve $56,000 to fund for the Sheriff's Office to get a drone.
The funds will also include training staff on how to use the drone once it arrives.
Sheriff Kevin Thom said for a couple of years they have been wanting to add the technology to their inventory.
He said they were in the process of purchasing one but decided to go with a different company.
Thom said a drone will help in a number of ways.
"We use them for search and rescue scenarios. You could have a natural disaster to get into an area that you can't get in with a vehicle. We can use it for tactical situations. If our special response team is called out and they want a birds-eye view so to speak of a residence, you can use it for that," Thom said.
The Sheriff's Office is now looking for a new vendor to purchase a drone.