Pennington County Sheriff's Deputies throw punches in an annual defense training

Pennington County Sheriff deputies bring out the kicks and the punches to use out in the line of duty.

For eight hours, 14 deputies threw their hands, elbows and knees to practice their defense tactics for when they are out in the field.

Once the deputies strapped on boxing gloves, they were on-guard and threw punches at the pads.

Though the tactics are not much different between the sexes, Carmen Visan, a defense instructor, helps the female deputies learn how to protect themselves despite having smaller statures.

"It is a warrior mindset. It empowers women to be courageous and trust abilities. Especially, in our line of work. We have to be able to defend ourselves and defend the community," Carmen Visan, a deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said.

Deputies practiced how to handcuff people and Visan showed the women techniques to properly exert control.

Between ground fighting and striking techniques, the deputies are prepared to handle any dangerous situation on the job.

"Unfortunately, there's people and plenty of them who, when we go to domestic violence situations, dangerous warrant subjects who don't all want to comply and will want to fight and harm us or harm civilians. So this is very important," Deputy Rusty Schmidt, a defense instructor also, said.

Visan said though it's crucial for law enforcement to protect themselves, she encourages all women to learn self-defense because they never know when they may need it.