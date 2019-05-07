Pennington County Search and Rescue gain $73,000

Pennington County Commissioners approve thousands of dollars for county search and rescue.

Pennington County Search and Rescue received $73,000 for the yearly budget and it's coming from Title III funding.

Title III funding has been used to eliminate pine beetles, tree thinning, weed spraying and search and rescue efforts.

The search for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard is racking up a bill. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom says un-budgeted items ended up costing them about $40,000 to $50,000. Thom says part of the money will help cover charges like food, aircraft rental and mileage compensation for K-9 teams who traveled to Rockerville.

But as the search for Serenity continues, a total cost is still being calculated.

"We don't have all those dollars calculated yet. It will probably come close to using, majority of it we don't have those numbers totaled yet. Of course, we're not done with the search either," Sheriff Thom said.

The funding was signed off by the county auditor and was disbursed on Tuesday.

