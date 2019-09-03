Pennington County Commissioners pass resolution to combat opioid crisis

As the opioid crisis spreads throughout the nation, Pennington County Commissioners pass a new resolution to help combat the problem here.

On Tuesday, Pennington County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution declaring opioid products as a public nuisance.

This resolution will allow the County to sue against manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

In 2017, South Dakota Department of Health reported 35 opioid-related deaths.

Twenty two of those were unintentional deaths from prescribed opioids.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, South Dakota providers write out 49 opioid prescriptions to every 100 residents.

The resolution is a way for the county to recover some of the costs in fighting this epidemic.

Terry Quinn, an attorney behind this resolution, said several companies market opioids as pills that won't cause harm but too many people are getting addicted.

"You kind of see how these large companies have misled the public and misled the physicians into believing that this is the cure all end all for everybody. Frankly, what's happened is some people, you might be one of those people who becomes addicted to one or two pills," Quinn said.

Quinn said they are partnering with lawyers in Atlanta to make themselves known as they fight the crisis with legal action.