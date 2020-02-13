Pediatrician weighs in on immunizations

Health care providers are concerned about a proposed bill that would revise provisions regarding childhood immunizations ... removing the requirement that children are vaccinated before they go to school.

House Bill 1235 referred to the House Health and Human Services earlier this week ... features sponsors from Western South Dakota. Proponents of the bill argue that they have safety concerns over vaccinations and that they could cause other issues for those who receive them.

A local pediatrician says those claims are false.

"People who are for this bill or against vaccines, in general, might throw out the argument that vaccines can cause autism. I tell you straight that there are millions of children who have been studied and there just has not been a link found between vaccinations and autism. People might argue that natural immunity is better to these diseases and having the disease will better help protect you from the disease next time and you are absolutely right in most cases if you survive the initial disease process in the first place," Says Dr. Cara Hamilton, Pediatrician

Dr. Hamilton added that vaccines are important and they are the single most helpful health advancement in history, second only to hand hygiene and indoor plumbing.

We will bring you updates as this bill makes its way through the legislature.