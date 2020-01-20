Passing of National Prohibition Act turns 100

100 years ago the National Prohibition Act was enacted to prohibit the production, sale and transport of alcohol throughout the Nation.

Although that act passed in 1920, South Dakota already had their prohibition laws in effect a couple years prior and didn't do away with them until 3 years after the end of the National Prohibition Act.

Distilleries and brewers in general are still dealing with archaic laws that haven't been modernized. Recently, South Dakota passed two bills that allowed breweries to sale their product directly to retailers and increase their barrel production. If you plan on distilling, it can take up to two years to get your license but it's for a good reason.

"If you make bad beer and you make bad wine, it just tastes bad," said Jerry Sailer, owner of Contraband. "If you make bad distilled spirits, it's poison and people die. Which is one the of other carry overs from prohibition because of all the bad liquor that was being made and the bathtub gins. More people died during prohibition than died during World War II from poisoned alcohol."

According to Sailer, South Dakota was a major alcohol suplier to Chicago, prompting Al Capone to dub the state "Little South Dakota." Mississippi is the last state in the Nation to end their prohibition laws in 1966.