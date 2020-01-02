Passenger wipes out Uber driver’s college debt

An Atlanta woman's college dreams came true after an Uber ride.

Latonya Young's rideshare passengers paid off her college debt. The 43-year old single mom said it was a car ride she'll never forget.

"I got a call to go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was an Atlanta United game," Young said.

During this particular trip, Young shared a bit of her life story with the passenger.

At the age of 16, she had to drop out of high school to raise her first child. She recently had to drop out of college because of a $700 unpaid balance to Georgia State University.

"Every time I got ready to pay the money, my kids needed something,” Young recalled. “I said, ‘Okay, I'll just wait.’"

A few days after that rideshare, Young got a phone call from the school.

“And the message stated, ‘You can register for classes now,’” Young explained. “I was literally blown away. A stranger has never done that or done anything like that for me.”

That stranger was Kevin Esch, Young’s the passenger in the Uber. A couple of weeks ago, he attended her graduation from Georgia State.

“When he paid the balance, I had to do this for him. I maintained my grades, As and Bs, just trying to do everything to make sure he knows I appreciate him,” Young stressed.

She earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice. This month, she’ll be back in class to pursue a bachelor’s.

Esch wasn’t available for an interview but said Young is an inspiration to him.

