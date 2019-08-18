Passages hold race to help raise money

Earlier this morning at Founders Park, Passages hosted a color run called the Dash of Color.

This is the second year the non-profit is hosting the event.

More than 100 runners registered this year, meaning the number of participants tripled from last year thanks to word of mouth and social media.

The event starts with a worship service with a live band before the five K.

The money raised is being used to help people, specifically women.

Debra Watson is an event coordinator at Passages.

"We're raising money to help women who are either coming out of prison or who are homeless and what we do is we provide a place for them to live, we help them do their resumes so they can get jobs. We assist them in any way that they need," says Watson.

Passages hopes for an even better turnout next year.