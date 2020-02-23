Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation

President Donald Trump is ready for a king’s welcome in India when he arrives Monday for a packed two-day visit.

The trip will feature a rally at one of the world’s largest stadiums with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a stop at the Taj Mahal.

India is promising the kind of welcome that has eluded Trump on some of his overseas trips, when the president has run into protests and had icy handshakes from world leaders.

Trump’s trip comes as India is facing economic turmoil and protests over some of its immigration policies.

