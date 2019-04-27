Participants glow for the Autism Uniquely You 5K Run

Saturday night runners were glowing for the Uniquely You 5K Run.

More than 300 runners raised money for the Autism Society of the Black Hills.

The nonprofit was established in 1997 and now serves more than 200 families in the Black Hills as well as Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, and Nebraska.

People lit up their glow sticks and donned some colorful costumes for the occasion.

Kelly Keim, vice-president, Autism Society of the Black Hills, says, "It's absolutely amazing knowing that we have such a supportive community. We've had businesses that have had stepped up as corporate sponsors for this event and we have all kinds of other businesses that have donated, raffle items and silent auction items to help us have a very successful event."

All of the proceeds go towards the summer camp program of the Autism Society of the Black Hills.

Kelly says children ages 5 to 15 are welcome to participate.