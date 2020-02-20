Parking meters bring in $300,000 in six months

Rapid City officials have released the first batch of numbers from the parking meters installed back in July.

In the first six month, the meters have more than doubled the amount of money flowing into the city coffers from parking. Specifically, parking meter revenue went from $65,900.50 in the last six months of 2018 to $325,820.24 in the last six months of 2019. All in all, parking revenue is up more than $356,000.

Mayor Steve Allender expects parking to generate somewhere between $650,000 and $700,000 a year, more than covering the one-time costs of nearly $800,000 associated with installing the meters.

Allender says with more available parking, it could pave the way for stronger business in the core of downtown.

"I continually hear people say, I am so glad for those meters because I can finally park downtown," Allender said on Thursday. "Someone in their 30's told me, 'I have been downtown more in the last six months than I have been there in my entire life. It's awesome down there.'"

Ticketing was up more than $51,000 as well, partly because of an increase of $5 per fine from the year before.

Questions or comments about this story? Do you have a tip for another story? Reach out to the author, Nick Reagan, directly.

