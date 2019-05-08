Parking advisory board looks to help downtown parking concerns

Parking meters, smart meters, removing meters, free parking, these are all things downtown businesses owners, tourists, and the community have to deal with.

In June, the smart meters will be installed and although we've heard from people who aren't happy about it, some business owners welcome the meters.

"We'll have a much better flow in downtown so if someone wants to pop in for a quick lunch, they're not going to have to walk as far to get in," says Tony Demaro the owner and operator of Murphy's Pub and Grill.

Demaro's employees voiced their concern to him during their morning meeting, he reassured them, it's just a part of living in a city with a popular downtown.

"It is going to be better for our tourists, its going to be better for our guests it's just going to be a little harder on the employees but we're going to figure it out like every other city has to," says Demaro.

Knowing there will be concerns from businesses owners and the public, the city started a parking advisory board made up of at least 4 business owners and 3 people from the community and they're taking applications for these positions now.

"They'll handle everything from parking ramp, on street parking, parking meters, all issues involving parking will go through the parking advisory board," says Darrell Shoemaker the communications director with the city of Rapid City.

The link to apply for the positions can be found here-

https://www.rcgov.org/public-meetings/city-committees/parking-advisory-board-6461.html