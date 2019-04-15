Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on fire

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Video shows the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on fire in central Paris. / (Source: CNN VAN)

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says firefighters are trying to contain a "terrible fire" at the cathedral.

Paris police say the cause of a massive fire at Notre Dame is unknown, and no deaths have been reported yet.

An AP reporter at the scene of Monday's fire says the roof at the back of the cathedral, behind the nave, is in flames and yellow-brown smoke and ash fill the sky.

The sight stopped pedestrians in their tracks along the Seine River, which passes under the cathedral.

Hidalgo urged residents of the French capital to stay away from the security perimeter around the Gothic-style church. The mayor says city officials are in touch with Roman Catholic diocese in Paris.

The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

By Gray News Staff | April 15, 2019 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 1:34 PM

(Gray News) - Emergency services say the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire.

Social media images and video captured the fire and smoke at the structure on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the massive fire.

Macron's pre-recorded speech was set to be aired later Monday on French TV. Macron was expected to lay out his plan to address the citizen complaints that gave rise to the yellow vest protests that have rocked France since November.

According to the cathedral’s website, the building took 200 years to build.

The building was almost demolished when Napolean saved it, and was crowned Emperor there in 1804.