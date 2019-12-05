Parade of Trees at School of Mines and Technology

Grab a pen and paper at the School of Mines and Technology because they are counting on your vote for the annual parade of trees competition.

Faculty and students went all out this year with the lights, tinsel and food in the Christmas tree decoration contest.

With the theme being National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, based on the movie, some displays we're on the go by adding some wheels.

Seventeen teams joined in on the fun for the annual tradition now hitting its 14th year.

The Society of Physics has a good long streak of winning and is prepared to seize the title again. Some of the students said creating this year's display was even more fun as they were able to get a permit to cut down a tree and light it on fire.

"I think so. We have a lot of similar displays around but you know we burned a tree. I feel like that adds to the authenticity here. So we are hoping it does well," Society of Physics President Layne Tieszen said.

People can check out the trees today and tomorrow from 9 to 3 pm at the ballroom in the Surbeck Center.

Though it's a free event the school is asking people to donate three cans of food for the student pantry.