Over $31K raised so far for Black Hills Area Community Foundation to feed families

Over the weekend, the "Singing for their Supper" telethon locally raised $31,190 for Black Hills Area Community Foundation. The number is still increasing as donations continue to come in! To start the local drive on Saturday, KOTA Territory and Gray Media put in $2,500.

Nationally, Gray Television's "Singing for their Supper" telethon raised more than $1,026,000 to benefit food banks across America. The donations from viewers, performers, and Gray Television and its stations far exceeded the initial goal and will help provide more than four million meals to local residents in need.

Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Bob Smith said, “One night of music made a major impact on the communities we serve. We are overwhelmed with the response and truly grateful to every viewer for stepping up to help neighbors in need. We also extend our sincere thanks to the artists who donated their funds, time and talents to this worthy cause.”

Donations can still be made by going to this link, which is the website to Black Hills Area Community Foundation.