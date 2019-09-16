Outlaw Square on track of opening

Concrete has been poured and the stage is almost set.

Outlaw Square in Deadwood are on track for a winter opening.

The square has been in the making for the past five years, the public and private partnership will provide the community with a place to come together.

Even though the original date was pushed back almost a month due to weather, construction crews and Kevin Kuchenbecker are certain this time will be the last.

"We are on track with our updated schedule. Of course whats going on, a lot of concrete happening now you can hear it in the background, they are putting the roof on the stage and the big opening is tentatively scheduled for December sixth," says Kuchenbecker.

The launch will be just in time for the community tree lighting ceremony and the Christmas open house.