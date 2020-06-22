Outlaw Square kicks off their movie nights

Outlaw Square is getting in the swing of things and kicked off what they are hoping to be a successful Monday night series. The 2004 smash hit Napolean Dynamite was the premiere movie and for good reason, as it was written by Deadwood native Sean Covel.

Outlaw Square (KOTA TV)

Covel who still lives in Deadwood jumped at the opportunity to show his award-winning film to an audience at the brand new Square.

"Napolean for me, so growing up for me out here found its way into the story. I had to move to LA for a decade to figure out how to get it made Then people found it and it traveled the world and did its thing but now I can come back and show it to friends," Says, Sean Covel