Outdoor festival aims to teach about the wonders of the Black Hills

Black Hills Mountain Fest is coming this weekend to celebrate the wonders of outdoor adventure in the hills.

One of the many activities one can learn about during the festival are the many different places to mountain bike throughout the hills.

With talks aimed to teach others about biking, hiking and climbing, people can see all of the different types of local, outdoor activities. Whether people want to get a little exercise, or just relax, they can at the wide variety of events offered at the festival.

For one local business, the festivities are a great source of exercise.

"Getting exercise is probably one of the biggest things." said Josh Dailey, a mechanic at ACME Bicycles. "It's just nice to be outside, you can learn a lot of things. We're lucky here in the hills that we have a lot of access to trails in town and there are a lot of trails once you get outside of town as well."

The festival will kick off Friday night at an opening social event in Main Street Square. More events will continue throughout the weekend at and around Founders Park.