Outdoor exhibit undresses reality many Indigenous women face

Following a prayer circle, the Red Ribbon Skirt Society draped 70 red dresses from the trees on The Journey Museum's grounds representing more than 70 murdered and missing Indigenous women in South Dakota and across the Northern Plains.

The red dresses symbolize the pain and suffering of these women's families.

One member of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society wants to bring awareness to this issue and see laws changed to better protect Indigenous people.

"When it comes to our children, and to us children are sacred, we all need to come together, put your differences aside, maybe you have prejudices, put that aside because it's not just my people that are missing, it's your people too, there's people of all colors that are missing across the whole United States, and it's time that we do something about it, and the only way we can do that is if we work together," said Darla Black, vice president of Oglala Sioux Tribe.

This is the group's second installation but this time, they added personal items on the ground to reflect the locations where some of these women have been found.

The "When Leaves Fall: Red Dress Exhibit" exhibit is free and open to the public until Oct. 21.