Outdoor attractions recoup after flooding

A lot of people in the Black Hills are tired of thunderstorms and wet weather, but the rain isn't done with us yet.

Last week's storms flooded several attractions in the area, causing them to close as workers make necessary repairs.

After the rain storms following Memorial Day, the Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City was less of a race track and more of a pond.

"Water, we've kind of been prepared for this last storm. So there's some equipment down in the pits that we need to do some repairs on, but it's what we have to do to make things work," Eddie Kirchoff said, manager of promotions of the Black Hills Speedway.

The track's promotions manager says it'll take a few days to clean up.

And Hart Ranch Golf Course is also not quite up to par yet.

"Crossing number one here, we had water running over number one. You can see still a little bit of a water feature left on number one that's not usually there," Brett Grosz said, general manager of Hart Ranch Development Company.

At the golf course, abutments under bridges are washed out, heavy silt and dirt are on the fairways, and debris is scattered.

The ranch's general manager says all this water damage is not great for business.

"We are in the middle of our revenue-making season so being closed what seems like nine or ten days may not sound like much, but that is very significant to us," Grosz said.

Kirchoff hopes the weather will feel like summer soon.

"It's not doing anybody's basements any good and same without Speedway. It's part of the battle and we'll get through it. Just have to wait for the summer to finally come along and hopefully it's about here," Kirchoff said.

Both managers hope the Black Hills Speedway and Hart Ranch Golf Course can open by Thursday.