Outdoor Campus fosters adventurous spirits

The Outdoor Campus is an outdoor education center with fun for the whole family. They offer programs and activities year-round that focus on outdoor fun.

During the colder months, they offer programs that are winter-focused and provide the opportunity to learn new outdoor activities, like hunting, snow shoeing, ice fishing, fly fishing.

They also have equipment available for rent so that you can try a multitude of new activities.

"We offer what are traditionally thought of as winter sports, including snow shoeing, ice fishing, hiking in the winter time, kind of your standard fare," said Keith Wintersteen, Group Program Coordinator for Outdoor Campus.

