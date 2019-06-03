Oregon woman reported missing in Custer State Park

An Oregon woman is reported missing in Custer State Park, sparking a search by law enforcement as well as search and rescue crews.

Lindsey Blades, 27, was last seen heading to the Legion Lake dorms Saturday around 8 to 8:30 a.m. She was reported missing Monday.

According to a post on the Custer State Park Facebook page, Blades has a “history of disappearing for long periods of time in uninhabited outdoor regions.”

While authorities say there is no evidence she is at risk or in danger, the park law enforcement, Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Custer County Search and Rescue are looking for her. They will end their search tonight and monitor the area over the next few days to see if she returns.

If anyone has seen Blades, call the Custer County dispatch at 605-673-8176.

