Operation Pets, Inc. fixes 100 cats in one day

How does spaying and neutering cats help you save money?

100 cats spayed and neutered in just one day.

It's Operation Pets, Inc.'s way of getting ahead of cat season and avoiding unwanted pregnancies.

"If you look at a single female cat, a $50 spay let's say would stop six kittens. Well, those six kittens would then stop however many multitudes of babies that they would have, which would need to be trapped by the city because of damaged property or disease control," Crystal Wiest says, lead surgical technician of Operations Pets, Inc.

A study from Animal Law Source says it costs U.S. taxpayers more than $2 billion each year to round up, house, and euthanize unwanted cats and dogs.

To help prevent those costly things from happening, Operation Pets spays and neuters for free through the Humane Society's "Fixin' to Save Lives" program.

"When they get through our short physical exam, we then do a pre-meditation induction for dogs, and then we do just a full induction for cats. Then they are prepped for surgery on our surgical tables. We keep them induced with a gas anesthesia, and our veterinarian then does the surgical process," Wiest says.

The volunteers and veterinarians say they do everything they can to make the procedure as painless as possible for our furry friends.

"It's a lot of fun for me just because one, it's helping people. It's helping a community that can't normally afford a full vet visit. We aren't here to replace their vet. We are simply here to assist with them keeping their pets from having more children," Weist says.

If you missed Saturdays' clinic, go to operationpetsinc.org.

There, you can fill out an application to get your pet fixed on a different date.