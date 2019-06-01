Opening day of Spearfish Farmers Market

The Spearfish Farmers Market is celebrating 10 years with its first market of the season.

Saturday morning old and new vendors peddled their products at Brady Park in Spearfish.

People could buy plants for their garden, home baked goods, and pottery.

One man started selling his hand-crafted wood products at the Farmers Market two years ago from planters to coolers to funky toilet paper holders.

"I think it's awesome. The people here are just great. They come here and every Saturday morning, this place is just buzzing. There's people all the time. We're only here until noon, but that's alright. We start at 9 o'clock in the morning. People are coming and going. It's been very receptive," Tom Hoffman said, owner of TC Handcraft.

The Farmers Market runs from June to October, weather permitting.