Only hours left to file your 2018 taxes

As today's tax filing deadline arrives, many people haven't filed their returns. The IRS reported on Friday that 50 million people still had not filed their taxes.

For those who haven't filed, the advice is to step on it - but take it easy. The IRS reminds taxpayers that they can make mistakes when hurrying to file a tax return. Errors can result in longer processing times and possible delays of any refund you may be getting.

The best way to avoid common mistakes is to file electronically. The IRS estimates about 70% of taxpayers can file their tax return at no charge by using the IRS Free File software.

If you’re unable to get everything in order before midnight tonight, the IRS recommends filing for an extension. This will prevent taxpayers from paying late penalties, but it won’t provide more time to pay taxes owed.

Most tax-related questions can be answered by going to the IRS website, irs.gov