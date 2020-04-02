Online tourism is down in March for the Black Hills

With Governor Kristi Noem saying that COVID-19 might peak in South Dakota as late as August, that means we could be waiting out the pandemic all summer.

President and CEO of Black Hills and Badlands Michelle Thomson has already seen a sixty-five percent decrease in their web traffic compared to last March.

But she says the people looking at the website are spending a significant amount of time looking at what they want to do when they come here on vacation.

The company has seen some cancellations, but they are trying to encourage potential visitors to reschedule instead.

"We know that when this is all over that drive destinations are going to be very popular that U.S. travelers are going to want to spend more time in the U.S. more than probably traveling internationally," said Thomson. "These are all things that go very well for us, we just ask people to prepare themselves, continue to look at the Black Hills as a destination, and when they're ready we will be here to accept them to our area."

Thomson says they are estimating travel will be down in 2020, but expect to see a huge surge in 2021 and she says the Black Hills is ready.

