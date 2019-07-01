Online ruling boosts South Dakota's sales tax revenue

South Dakota has seen an uptick in sales tax revenue following a June 2018 Supreme Court decision that allows it to collect money from online retailers.

A new law following that decision , which requires online businesses to pay sales taxes if they conduct at least $100,000 in gross sales in at least 200 transactions in the state, went into effect Nov. 1.

Revenue Secretary Jim Terwilliger says business tax licenses issued to out-of-state and online retailers since then have helped South Dakota pocket $15.9 million in tax revenue.

The Argus Leader reports that Terwilliger says the ruling was a "landmark decision" in tax administration.

Thirty-one states have enacted legislation allowing them to collect sales taxes from online businesses.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

