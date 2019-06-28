"OneHeart" officially has a future campus downtown

Friday was a big day, for the future of the "OneHeart: a place for hope and healing" campus in downtown Rapid City.

Friday, the city signed paperwork to purchase the property for the campus, after which the OneHeart organization promptly signed a lease for the property. So the campus, officially has a future home.

That's according to a release from Rapid City Collective Impact and OneHeart.

The campus will be just to the east of Pennington County's Care Center and will include most of the former downtown National American University property on Kansas City street.

Construction to transform the old college campus into the future OneHeart campus is expected to start next year.

