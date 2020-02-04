OneHeart campus aims to provide pathway out of poverty

After years of planning, OneHeart is about to wrap up its design for a transformation campus.

The campus will be located on Kansas City Street in Rapid City and aims to provide a calming, supportive environment.

OneHeart typically serves people recovering from addiction or trauma and will offer housing while they are going through the program.

Several agencies have been involved in the design process and will have offices on the campus to provide services such as counseling.

The executive director said she hopes to shift toward prevention and produce brighter outcomes.

"Without hope there's no motivation, and if we can create the right type of environment where hope is continually fostered, that's magical, that changes lives, and that's the key -- otherwise none of the planning that we're doing will even have a chance of being successful," said Charity Doyle, executive director of OneHeart.

The Community Health Center of the Black Hills will operate an urgent care on the campus.

The lower level of the main building will include space for classes and training.

The YMCA will provide childcare for families in the secondary provider building.

Construction on the campus is scheduled to start this summer.

Doyle said when people come to them for help, it starts with providing stability.

"It's not usually just one or two points of service that they need, it's a multitude of services, and it's impossible for them to get access to all the services they need all at once to make a meaningful impact, and we want to change that by co-location, by that wrap around concerted team effort of rebuilding a human life or a family life," Doyle said.

Each adult resident will be expected to create an income plan, a housing plan, and agree to live clean and sober.

Doyle said they expect the campus grand opening to be on January 1, 2021.