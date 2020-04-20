OneHeart breaks ground on campus construction

One nonprofit organization broke ground Monday in Rapid City and the event will help the city's most vulnerable.

OneHeart is a campus designed to create a pathway out of poverty and offers mentoring on how to be self sufficient for people in need.

This week, construction begins at OneHeart's Secondary Provider Building, located in the former National American University Veterinary Services building.

The new facility will house a YMCA childcare center specifically for OneHeart guests as well as a business opportunity for their guests to learn new skills while trying to get back on their feet.

Residential towers and the Main Provider Building will also be located on the same campus. Construction for those will begin later this year.

"These are families we know that if we could stabilize them, we could change the course of their lives," says Executive Director Charity Doyle. "That's what OneHeart is, it's reaching out and connecting to the invisible homeless who are struggling."

Doyle says this project has been in the works for awhile and is excited that it is finally moving forward.

