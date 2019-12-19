One student got an extra special Christmas

This is the eleventh year that West Jet has hosted a Christmas party for Canyon Lake Elementary, and their main goal is to make sure every child receives a toy for the holidays.

This year Linda Rhydstrom, who is the President of West Jet Air Ways, helped give out around four hundred and thirty gifts to children at the school.

"I love this. Just see the joy in these kids, it's just a fun a event and we're so blessed to have the fire department and the police department partner with us to bring a very positive image to these kids," said Rhydstrom.

But for one student, the event contained more than a few surprises. Meet Angeo Onyibe, a student from Nigeria where they celebrate the holiday a bit differently.

"My country we don't share gifts because we don't have gifts, we only see Santa, he gives us some candy, but we don't get presents," said Onyibe.

And when a first responder handed her a gift, she was ecstatic.

"This is my first time of getting gift and my friends are getting me something and I have some good friends here, and it's good for me to get gift because this is my first time of getting gift," said Onyibe.

Her first Christmas in America and one she'll be sure to remember.

