"One-stop shop" site for COVID related updates

Rapid City GIS division has been hard at work and launched a "one-stop shop" for vital information about COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Response Hub website provides updates such as Pennington county case number status.

There is a map that shows community and school feeding sites, and places you can drop off donations.

There is also a link to Pennington Outdoors, where people can search what parks they can still enjoy.

Rapid City GIS Division has made it easy by putting all the information in one place for the public's reference.

The website is:

The Coronavirus Response Hub

